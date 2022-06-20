Margaret River's Mitre 10 hardware store has embraced the message behind the national brand's latest campaign, which aims to recognise Australia's love of the underdog.
Manager of the locally-owned outlet, Paul Brown said many of Mitre 10's 350-plus stores around Australia were family owned and run.
Advertisement
"We are the second largest hardware network in Australia and have been providing millions with solutions to home improvement challenges for generations," Mr Brown said.
"But it seems some people are yet to experience the Mitre 10 way. They're missing out."
Mr Brown said the outlet was proud to offer a different experience to customers.
"From the relationships we hold with our customers, to the quality of the products we supply and that little extra personalised service and expertise we give.
"This is an open invite to everyone that you can experience hardware an-other way.
"Because the grass isn't just greener on the other side...it's blue!"
In developing a new brand positioning, the hardware group said it had leaned into the angle of consumer choice and healthy competition in the sector.
Mitre 10's General Manager of Marketing, Karen Fahey said research showed many Australians were "on autopilot" when choosing a hardware store.
"While Mitre 10 is known for service and quality of range amongst existing customers, we are often not considered in the moment of hardware store choice by people unfamiliar with our brand," Ms Fahey said.
"This is a deliberate reminder that there is an 'other' choice for hardware in Australia, while also telling the Mitre 10 story of service, expertise and the unique connection our stores have to their community.
"We saw an opportunity to engage with those less familiar with our brand. To stop them in their tracks and let them know what is so special about the 'other' store. It's disruptive, fun and memorable."
The integrated campaign will run across all major media channels and online, as well as at grassroots level across Mitre 10 stores nationally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.