Nature Conservation has put the shout out for volunteers at two community planting events this Sunday June 26, one on the banks of the Margaret River and the second a Redgate Beach.
It's all hands on deck for the first event at the Margaret River from 10am-12noon, where nearly 2000 native plants will go into the ground to create habitat for critically endangered Western ringtail possums in bushland reserve off Kevill Road, just west of Margaret River township.
The revegetation work in the riparian zone near the banks of the river will enhance existing wildlife habitat, building on four years of work by Nature Conservation volunteers.
"This is the final planting in a targeted five-year habitat enhancement project covering more than two hectares," said Lauren Scanlon, NCMRR's Western ringtail possum coordinator.
"We're calling on everyone in the community to join us for this planting day.
"Plant one tree or plant a hundred. We have nearly two thousand natives to plant, rain, hail or shine. So the more hands the better!"
Cultural custodians from Undalup Association will also perform a Welcome to Country ceremony.
The second planting session will focus on coastal conservation, with important brushing and planting at Redgate Beach on Sunday from 1pm-3pm.
Nestled between granite outcrops, Redgate Beach is renowned for its gorgeous sandy beach and surf break.
"But this beautiful beach is in need of some love," said NCMRR coastal officer Mandy Edwards.
"Join us in helping to restore the dunes with brushing and planting. Brushing with native tree prunings helps slow erosion, traps sand and windborne seed, and protects new seedlings.
"It's a simple way for us to contribute towards the protection of this fragile environment. Plus it's great fun and an awesome way to meet new people and give nature a helping hand."
Margaret River planting - Sunday June 26 (10am-12noon)
Redgate Beach planting - Sunday June 26 (1pm-3pm)
The Margaret River planting day is delivered by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program, in partnership with South West Catchments Council, and Shire of Augusta Margaret River through the Environmental Management Fund.
The Redgate Beach planting day is funded through the Line In The Sand philanthropic group.
