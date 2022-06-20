Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Community planting day to help Margaret River region

Updated June 20 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's all hands on deck on the banks of the Margaret River this week, where nearly 2000 native plants will go into the ground to create habitat for critically endangered Western ringtail possums. Picture: Russell Ord

Nature Conservation has put the shout out for volunteers at two community planting events this Sunday June 26, one on the banks of the Margaret River and the second a Redgate Beach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.