Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Margaret River pantry project opens doors to fresh, affordable food

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Volunteers at the opening day of the Margaret River Community Pantry Inc say they were "delighted and overwhelmed" by the response from the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.