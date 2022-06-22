Margaret River pantry project opens doors to fresh, affordable food

Volunteers at the opening day of the Margaret River Community Pantry Inc say they were "delighted and overwhelmed" by the response from the community.
Opening the doors for the first time on Friday at pantry headquarters at the Margaret River Environment Centre on Clarke Road, chairperson Sally Hays said she was thrilled with the support received.
"We have been so well supported by many groups and individuals, it's been testament again to what this community can do when it comes together," she told the Mail.
The pantry aims to provide a stable, affordable food supply while preventing unnecessary food wastage. Locals are encouraged to bring along their excess produce, and leave non-perishable food items for others.
The board works with local producers and suppliers to make use of excess items grown in the region.
"We are about food redistribution, finding a sustainable way to share and create a safe space for food to be distributed," explained Sally.
"While we are helping people who don't have access to healthy and reliable food sources, we are also here for everyone in the community no matter who you are or why you're here."
Hours before the pantry was set to open, Sally said they received a call from a person associated with a large school camp set to arrive in the South West.
"Unfortunately too many of the kids contracted COVID-19, so they decided to cancel and they were left with all this food," she said.
"They asked us if we could make use of it, we said 'of course we can!' and not long after, three vehicles arrived packed to the roof."
The huge donation of milk, cheese, yoghurt, vegetables, meats, bread and shelf staples gave visitors to the pantry an insight into the items that can be found on the shelves.
Local Rebecca Simmonds said she made a last minute decision to head down to the pantry after hearing multiple people "raving about it" during the day.
"At first I wasn't sure if it was appropriate for me to go along," she said, explaining she was concerned that she might be taking items from those in need.
"But there was so much to share, and by making a donation for our HUGE box of fresh food we are helping the pantry supply food to people who aren't able to pay for it.
"Not to mention the amazing produce at such an affordable price, which may have otherwise gone to waste."
The Margaret River Community Pantry is located at 41 Clarke Rd.
Open Fridays 10am to 2pm.
Take what you need, pay what you can. Cash and EFTPOS accepted for donations.
For info and to get involved, visit facebook.com/margaretrivercommunitypantry
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
