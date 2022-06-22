Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Margaret River, Capel and Picton super balances ranked lowest in Forrest electorate

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:23am
South West super balances below national average

People living in the South West are being encouraged to check their superannuation balances, with average super balances in some parts of the region tracking well below the national average.

