Margaret River Community Centre is seeking donations of warm coats, rain jackets, socks and beanies for this year's Winter Warmers drive.
"Each winter we put the call out and our generous, caring community has been so responsive donating good condition items that can really make a difference to people living rough, in their cars or with little heating," said Centre Manager, Lydell Huntly.
"Warm coats, weather proof jackets and socks are the highest priority."
Members of the Margaret River Baptist Church have already donated some lovely hand knitted and crocheted items, making for a great start to Winter Warmers 2022.
Items can be dropped to the office of the Community Centre between 9am and 1pm weekdays.
The items are distributed in the foyer in the Main Building of the Community Centre.
Anyone who is feeling the cold this winter, is encouraged to take what they need to warm up.
Additional Emergency Relief supports are available from the office during opening hours, including food vouchers and referrals to specific services.
Margaret River Community Centre is located in the Old Hospital Heritage precinct at 33 Tunbridge Street.
