Margaret River Community Centre launches annual Winter Warmers campaign

Updated June 22 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:30am
Please help: Margaret River Community Centre Manager Lydell Huntly is urging locals to donate their 'winter warmers' for the centre's annual drive. Picture: Supplied

Margaret River Community Centre is seeking donations of warm coats, rain jackets, socks and beanies for this year's Winter Warmers drive.

