Rare South West timbers heading to the auction block

It's the end of an era for one of the region's renowned fine furniture makers, with the announcement that the Boranup Gallery will cease its furniture productions.
While the Gallery will remain open, owner and furniture designer & craftsman James Howieson said wrapping up production meant an extensive inventory of furniture grade speciality timbers would be put up for auction in July.
The timber comes from the largest logs offered in the last two decades...- James Howieson
"The timber being auctioned - Jarrah, Blackbutt and Marri - comes from the largest logs offered in the last two decades and offers a one off opportunity to purchase what truly was old growth logs," explained Mr Howieson.
"The timber was all purchased through the Forest Products Commission (FPC) log contract, one of three that was awarded to members of the fine woodworking association back in 2005.
"This contract meant by law the oldest and best logs earmarked for milling by the FPC had to be offered to the owners of those contracts first."
Having established the gallery with wife Anne in the late 1980s to showcase his handcrafted furniture below the towering canopy of the Boranup Forest, Mr Howieson said the space evolved to welcome many artists works from sculptures, pottery and paintings, to photography and jewellery.
"It really grew from wanting to complement the furniture and make the place somewhere people wanted to spend time," Mr Howieson said.
The furniture, handcrafted onsite just behind the gallery, is known around the world for its stunning burlwood inlays and solid timber construction.
"Today the logs offered for sale by the FPC are less than a quarter the size of those purchased back in the day," said Mr Howieson.
"This auction includes 60mm 18 year old slabs of Jarrah and Marri up to 1.7m wide, and some of the nicest blackbutt boards and slabs that have ever come out of the South West."
The online auction will run from July 1 to July 14. Register, bid and view the catalogue at www.auctionboranuptimber.com. For more contact info@boranupgallery.com
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
