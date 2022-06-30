Be prepared - plan ahead and decide what you might like to enter;

Plant more than one specimen and vary your locations as unforeseen circumstances like weather (hail!), pests (caterpillars!), and diseases (mould!) needn't throw plans into disarray;

Perfect is not really what Terri is looking for - she wants to see beautiful, healthy, vibrant specimens - if they have a few bite holes don't stress!;

Think about entering in less popular classes;

Entering in any class also automatically qualifies you for entry into best show fruit specimen or best show veg specimen so enter in as many classes as you like; and