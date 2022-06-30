With just under six months to go, Margaret River Agricultural Show plans are in full swing and excitement is building...
This year's fruit and vegetable section is being judged by Terri Sharpe, Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School's Kitchen Garden Program and monthly contributor to the Mail with her 'In Your Patch' gardening column.
Advertisement
Terri has made a few changes to this year's fruit and veg category in the Exhibition Hall, to better reflect produce readily available for the new November 4 Show date.
Several new categories of fruit and veg have also been added to appeal to a wider age group - including Most Colourful, Oddest Looking, and Heaviest divisions.
To help local gardeners prepare their entries, Terri has provided some expert advice for the best results in time for the Show:
"Entering the Show can be done on your own, or you may like to pair up with some of the younger generation," said Terri.
"Working with children on this helps them to see the benefits of a long-term strategic approach; encourages them to be patient, attentive and caring (to their plants at least!); and fosters flexibility as unexpected things happen - it's how you approach finding a solution that matters.
"The real honour is winning a class or the coveted best show fruit specimen or best show veg specimen, with prizes an added bonus.
"Having said that, there are some great prizes on offer - 65 in all - so get your grow on and start planning, preparing, and planting now!"
With some fantastic prizes on offer, the Exhibition Hall is a great way to get involved in this year's show. While November seems a long way off, it pays to get your entries organised early.
Each fortnight in the Mail, we'll be bringing you hints and tips from expert judges with what they're looking for in a winning entry.
Visit margaretrivershow.com.au and follow facebook.com/MargaretRiverAgShow to keep up to date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.