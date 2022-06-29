New leader in arum lily battle as program funding extended

Meet Mike Griffiths - the man now at the helm of the Arum Lily Blitz, which launches this week with a major funding boost, an expanded program and a new long-term vision to fight the prolific weed.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Arum Lily Blitz has been coordinating a region-wide attack on arum lilies since 2019.
The Western Australian Government's State Natural Resources Management Program previously funded the Blitz for three years but has extended the funding until 2024.
Taking the reins from former project officer Genevieve Hanran-Smith, Griffiths said the funding was a win for the program, its participants and the region's environmental future as a whole.
"It's so inspiring to see landholders, organisations and government bodies rallying together to take action against something that once seemed so insurmountable," he said.
"I'm excited to take up the mantle and build on the amazing work Genevieve has already done.
The Arum Lily Blitz's success over the past three years shows what can happen when people work together with a common goal and tackle a problem head-on.
Arum lily is an introduced species from South Africa and one of the most significant threats to biodiversity in the Margaret River region.
It outcompetes unique native flora and fauna, wipes out understoreys and forms thick monocultures of lilies.
Once established, it ploughs through native shrubs, sedges, orchids and annual herbaceous plants, devastating the native ecosystem.
But over the past three years, the Arum Lily Blitz has been hitting back with free herbicide, contractor subsidies and other resources on offer to all participants.
From 2019 to 2021, nearly 1400 properties registered and undertook weed control across more than 17,000ha.
About 750 landholders collected free herbicide and completed more than 3300 hours of spraying.
Nature Conservation shared the cost of a spray contractor with almost 100 landholders across more than 1500ha, with landholders collectively investing more than $100,000 in the work.
Additionally, volunteers completed more than 640 hours of arum lily control in the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park.
Mr Griffiths said volunteer efforts in the park would be complemented by additional work this year.
"The national park was hit hard by recent fires, but it has created a unique opportunity for improved access," he said.
"This year, we'll be jumping on that opportunity and undertaking even more weed control in the forest."
While new to the area, Mr Griffiths has extensive environmental experience throughout WA and a deep appreciation for the Margaret River region.
He said the positive outcomes and impressive uptake of the Arum Lily Blitz made him excited for the region's environmental future.
"People are really connecting and taking action - they're not just talking about it," he said.
"And when people care, great things happen.
"That's what we're seeing here, and that's what makes us confident we can tackle arum lilies and bring our long-term visions to life."
All landholders are invited to take part in the blitz, regardless of land size and experience level.
To register and access free herbicide, subsidies and resources, go to www.natureconservation.org.au.
