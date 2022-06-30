Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Fireside cheese and wine returns to Howard Park

June 30 2022 - 3:30am
Chase away the winter blues with an afternoon of wine and cheese by the fire at Howard Park Wines. Picture: Supplied

Howard Park Wines is enticing wine lovers out of winter hibernation with the return of its annual Fondue by the Fire cellar door event in the Margaret River.

