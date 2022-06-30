Fireside cheese and wine returns to Howard Park

Howard Park Wines is enticing wine lovers out of winter hibernation with the return of its annual Fondue by the Fire cellar door event in the Margaret River.
Now in its sixth year, the event features a list of traditional winter favourites including a melted cheese feast, accompanied by a selection of award-winning Howard Park wines set amongst the warmth of a roaring fire.
A favourite with locals, Fondue by the Fire will take place in July as part of the region's yearly Cabin Fever winter festivities.
Guests will be treated to fondue from Dunsborough deli queens, Lady Lola, paired with a selection of Howard Park wines.
"This is the perfect opportunity to shake off the mid-winter blues with old friends and new inside our beautiful cellar door," a Howard Park spokesperson said.
"Fondue by the Fire has become a staple on our events calendar and is an ideal setting to cosy up with delicious comfort food, great company, warming wines and a roaring fire."
Cabin Fever runs from 16-25 July and this year's program features a lineup of decadent food, wine and music events aimed at celebrating the colder months in the South West.
Fondue by the Fire runs from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July at the Howard Park Cellar Door, 543 Miamup Road Cowaramup. Entry is free.
More information at www.howardparkwines.com.au/events
