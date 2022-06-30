Augusta-Margaret River Mail

'First ever crack' lands bronze medal for Wilyabrup winery

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 30 2022 - 3:18am, first published 2:57am
Martin Black and Patrick Coward: Coward and Black Vineyard Blanc de Blancs was the only WA sparkling to win a medal at this year's Decanter awards.

A Sparkling Blanc de Blancs from the Margaret River wine region has landed a Bronze Medal at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards in London, joining some of the world's most iconic French Champagnes.

