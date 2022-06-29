Jazz burns bright for emerging West Aussie songwriter

A Margaret River-born musician is celebrating a milestone in his career, securing a nomination in the 2022 WAM Song Of The Year competition.
Multi-instrumentalist Alex Belman - better known to locals as ex-Margaret River Independent School student Rio Haigh - was nominated in the Schools 15 to 18 division for his song, Slowly Burning.
He told the Mail the accolade was "incredibly meaningful".
"I can't remember a time when music wasn't a massive part of my life," Belman said.
He began taking guitar lessons at home in Margaret River while playing in the MRIS school band, and dabbles in ukulele, drums, trumpet, and classical percussion.
The self taught pianist and vocalist is studying at John Curtin College of the Arts (JCCA), along with his brother, after the family moved north to follow his passion.
"I heard about JCCA from a relative, and in Year 6 I auditioned and got into the gifted and talented music program," he said. "There I've received voice lessons, as well as playing in many different ensembles, including small bands, a jazz big band, and a symphony orchestra."
Belman said an initial desire to pursue a life of fame and fortune in the pop industry gave way to the complexities of jazz music. He said he fell in love with the style.
"At first I investigated other styles of contemporary music like rock & roll, psychedelic and adult contemporary, but eventually jazz beckoned and I followed.
"To say that jazz is the quintessential western musical style would not be a necessarily popular opinion, but it's my honest one. Jazz is a musician's music."
Belman said along with straight-ahead jazz, he also creates music with a fusion of all of his preferred styles, including blues, pop, hip-hop and world music.
"And I'm not obstructed by the constraints I once placed on myself that kept me strictly within modern pop."
Inspired by a personal brush with unrequited love, Slowly Burning was penned in 2021, one of the first few jazz tunes Belman wrote.
Fellow JCCA students Finn Purcell and Otto Gibbs recorded their bass and drum parts in January at Pen Cap Chew Studios, while Belman laid down piano and vocals in his home studio in May.
"Jazz can be isolating," Belman told the Mail.
"Most people don't know any of my favourite songs, and a lot of the musicians I know can't play along to what I play much of the time.
"I've been to jazz gigs where no one in the audience was within three decades of my age.
"It took a while, but I've found my place in music and especially recently have been really coming into my own. I believe my Song of the Year nomination reflects that."
Belman said much of his musical development has occurred alone.
"I've been arguably more interested in making music for myself, than putting myself out there, and it was rare that I would receive attention external to my immediate friends and family, simply for the partial-neglect of my own promotion.
"So to receive recognition in the form of a Song of the Year nomination is incredibly meaningful, not only because it acknowledges the work I do, but also as an important step to making myself better known to the community and networking and collaborating with others."
With a debut album in the works, Belman hopes to mark the release with a win at the WAM awards.
Long term, he is eyeing a career as a recording and touring artist.
"Something I'd really like to do is play the Newport Jazz Festival. With a reputation as one of the most important jazz festivals, that would be a very cool experience."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
