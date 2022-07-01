Augusta-Margaret River Mail

$400 Household Electricity Credit to be applied to WA power bills

Updated July 1 2022 - 1:48am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Premier and Treasurer Mark McGowan said the second Household Electricity Credit payment was the most generous power credit for households in the nation, "at a time when war and other global pressures generate inflationary pressures across Australia". Picture: File Image

The WA budget surplus will deliver a helping hand to households across the State this week, with the second Household Electricity Credit payment to be applied by Synergy and Horizon Power from July 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.