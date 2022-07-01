The WA budget surplus will deliver a helping hand to households across the State this week, with the second Household Electricity Credit payment to be applied by Synergy and Horizon Power from July 2.
The $400 credit was announced as part of the 2022-23 State Budget to assist WA households with cost of living pressures and was paid for by the stronger than expected Budget surplus.
The McGowan Government's first payment under the scheme in November 2020 gave WA households a $600 credit towards their energy bills.
WA Premier and Treasurer Mark McGowan said the payment was the most generous power credit for households in the nation, "at a time when war and other global pressures generate inflationary pressures across Australia".
"It also comes on top of other cost of living relief initiatives such as the Energy Assistance payment of $318, which means WA households could see combined power bill relief in 2022-23 of more than $710," Mr McGowan said.
"Over the past four years, my Government has invested $2.1 billion to provide cost of living relief to Western Australians.
"This year, household fees and charges are four per cent lower than prior to the pandemic in 2019-20."
Energy Minister Bill Johnston said government ownership of the State's energy utilities meant relief assistance could be easily applied to household accounts.
"This is why it's so important we ensure Western Power, Synergy and Horizon Power continue to be owned by the people of Western Australia," he said.
Households who are not directly billed by an electricity provider, such as residents of caravan parks, retirement villages, apartment buildings or communities supplied by local mining companies, will be eligible to apply for a credit.
For more information about eligibility criteria, visit www.wa.gov.au
