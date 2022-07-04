Leadlight window reflects 40 years of education in Forest Grove

A beautiful leadlight window has been installed in the Old Church Building at Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) to celebrate the school's 40th Anniversary.
Designed by local artist Jhon Harrison, and created and installed by George from Margaret River Glass, the window features two trees which appear to be holding hands to represent the 40th year slogan: 'Joining hands through time'.
The trees' stylised green leaves echo the windows in the church portico, designed and made by local glass artist Peter Moorfoot, also an MRIS alumni.
