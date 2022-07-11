Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Couldn't be happier': Dunsborough's Medland claims trifecta in Cottesloe

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:01am, first published July 11 2022 - 3:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jack Medland (Dunsborough) and Sasha Jane Lowerson (Mandurah) have etched their names into one of WA's most prestigious sporting trophies, at the 23rd Lavan Whalebone Longboard Classic in Cottesloe over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.