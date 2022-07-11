'Couldn't be happier': Dunsborough's Medland claims trifecta in Cottesloe

Jack Medland (Dunsborough) and Sasha Jane Lowerson (Mandurah) have etched their names into one of WA's most prestigious sporting trophies, at the 23rd Lavan Whalebone Longboard Classic in Cottesloe over the weekend.
After a two year hiatus, the Whalebone Longboard Classic returned with a bang, as over 100 competitors from around WA and Australia converged on the reefs of Cottesloe and battled hard through challenging winter conditions, with fresh onshore winds and lumpy 2-4 feet surf.
The Classic was established in 1998 after local longboarder Peter Dunn discovered a whale's rib bone immersed in the surf at Cottesloe, and decided to host a competition to honour the whale's spirit.
Two decades on, the Classic remains one of the 'must attend' longboard and logger events in Australia.
Medland proved is a once-in-a-generation talent, taking out three wins including the blue-ribbon Men's division.
It was a really good battle and I'm so thrilled to come away with the win.- Jack Medland
Medland opened the 25-minute final with a 7.00 (from a possible 10) and never looked back, going on to secure a two wave combined total of 13.90 (from a possible 20).
Utilising every inch of his board, Medland combined old school moves with modern flare as he defeated Jock Bahen (Cowaramup), Rahn Goddard (Redfern, NSW) and Mark Matisons (Cottesloe), who were all left chasing seven point rides or better to snatch the win.
"What an event and I couldn't be happier with this result," said Medland.
"All the boys surf so well and I knew it was going to be a tough final, it was a really good battle and I'm so thrilled to come away with the win."
The Women's final was also an entertaining affair as all four surfers traded the lead with good waves and scores flowing early.
Despite a slow start, Lowerson built momentum during the final and used traditional and modern longboard manoeuvres to claim a heat high 7.00 (from a possible 10) and then backed it up with a 5.20 to finish on a combined two-wave total of 12.20 (from a possible 20).
Lowerson was challenged all the way by Lucy Small (Newtown, NSW), Denver Young (Scarborough) and Holly Moskens (Surf Beach, VIC).
"Thanks to everyone here and for everyone's support through my journey," said Lowerson.
"I was lucky enough to find that one dreamy left which allowed me to do my kind of surfing.
"The Whalebone means a lot to so many people and to be part of it all feels amazing."
Medland continued his winning ways in the Old Mal final, surfing a board that was shaped prior to 1967, to take down Whalebone icon Jock Bahen, Evan Ledger (Dunsborough) and reigning Old Mal champion Rahn Goddard.
Surfing without a leg rope, Medland looked smooth and stylish as he finished on a two wave total of 12.35 (from a possible 20).
"It's been an epic event and I think for me the Old Mal is what this event is all about," said Medland.
"Thanks to Dunny for setting this up so many years ago and for everyone getting around it again, I'll savour this one for a while."
Medland capped off a memorable weekend of with victory in the Open Men's Logger division.
In other results, Georgia Young (Perth) was victorious in the Open Women's Logger final.
David Robertson (Shelley) won the Over-70 Men's final, with Glenn Solomon (Scarborough) won the hotly contested Over-60 Mens.
Surfboard shaper Dave Smith (Osborne Park) won his first longboard event, taking out the Over 50 Men's final, while Doug Carruthers (Margaret River) won the Over-50 Men's Logger division.
Samantha Vanderford (Greenhead) scooped an impressive double winner, with victory in the Over-40 Women's and Over 50 Women's divisions.
Scott Trew (Gabbadah) won the Over-40 Men's, with Amanda Curley (North Beach) taking out the Over-50 Women's Logger final.
Finlay Foley (Marybrook) was the best of the youngsters taking out the Junior Boys final.
Surfing WA events manager Justin Majeks said he was ecstatic with the success of this year's Whalebone Longboard Classic.
"It's great to see the Whalebone back in such a great way," said Majeks.
"Clearly this event means a lot to a such a large number of people and can't thank them all enough.
"Well done to all our champions, everyone who surfed, everyone who helped, and we wait to do it all again."
