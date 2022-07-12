Score expert garden design advice from the 'Frog Doctor'

If you're designing a garden from scratch or want to turn your existing yard into a wildlife haven, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region has the ultimate workshop coming up on July 23.
The group has teamed up with the "Frog Doctor" - environmental biologist and renowned educator Johnny Prefumo - who will host a presentation followed by walk-and-talk tour of Nature Conservation's brand new, native, water-wise demonstration garden.
The garden site, located on Clarke Rd, is currently in the design phase, so the workshop will offer a great opportunity to see how to implement a native, wildlife-friendly garden from scratch.
A second workshop is planned for August 7, when design principles will be put into practice at a practical, hands-on live installation where the garden will be planted out.
The workshops are the latest in a series of NCMRR's For Nature Landowner Stewardship Program, designed to help locals give nature a hand at their place.
"This workshop is great for anyone who has a blank slate back or front yard and would like to design out the garden and incorporate native plants and a habitat garden whilst being water wise," said Peta Lierich, who runs the For Nature program.
"Similarly, if you have an existing garden you can also use elements from the workshop to enhance or improve your patch into an inviting space for our native animals.
"Co-existing with nature has so many benefits.
"Not only do you provide a home for our native wildlife, but they in-turn can provide you with many services such as pollination and controlling many animals we call pests.
"Not to mention the benefits of human well-being associated with nature."
Afternoon tea will be provided and Nature Conservation staff will be on-hand to answer questions. Tickets are free for Nature Conservation members, or a small fee of $10 for non members which can be purchased by following the link on the NCMRR home page.
Please wear weather-appropriate clothing, and bring a water bottle. In the event of rain, the workshop will still proceed.
Registering with For Nature is free and comes with loads of benefits for locals, like grants for conservation work at your place and free equipment hire.
Find out more at: www.natureconservation.org.au/for-nature
