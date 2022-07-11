Beat the food bill blues with backyard veggies | In Your Patch

You can literally choose a sprouting potato from your pantry (it's been reported you need to purchase seed potatoes but this isn't strictly true - you'll still get quite a good yield from store bought potatoes that have started to sprout in your pantry), find a bucket or container or bag (make sure these have drainage holes), throw 10cm of soil in the bottom, place your potatoes on top sprouts facing upwards, cover them with another 10cm of soil, and keep in a sunny spot remembering to water only if it doesn't rain.

