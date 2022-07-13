Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Crowds get cosy in Cowaramup for DejaMoo Fair | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
July 13 2022 - 4:00am
It was wellies and raincoats for all at the annual DejaMoo Fair in Cowaramup on Saturday, where a dedicated crowd of locals worked together to mark the 10th anniversary of the town's famed herd of cows.

Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

