Crowds get cosy in Cowaramup for DejaMoo Fair | Photos

It was wellies and raincoats for all at the annual DejaMoo Fair in Cowaramup on Saturday, where a dedicated crowd of locals worked together to mark the 10th anniversary of the town's famed herd of cows.
While festival numbers were down and activities were mostly confined to the safety of Duggan Pavilion and the Cowaramup Hall, spirits were high as the rain came down.
Advertisement
Food trucks from around the region warmed up the hungry hordes outside while the Apex Busselton's hot donut stand and the Cowaramup Lions Club hearty menu were perennial favourites with locals and tourists.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.