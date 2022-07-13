Margaret River MTB champ to compete for Australia

Margaret River mountain bike rider Gus Kyme is used to facing up to seemingly insurmountable tasks.
The teenager regularly takes on some of the most hair raising mountain bike (MTB) trails in the country and this week, spoke with the Mail about his blossoming career and the work required to reach the top.
Advertisement
"I ride and race mountain bikes because the feeling is incomparable to anything else," Kyme said, describing his love for the sport as "a little escape from reality" and "incredibly fun".
"It's so addictive. The constant want to push yourself and your abilities even further and the satisfaction that brings you is what makes me get back out there.
"In order to be able to be competitive at a high level in this sport you have to not only be incredibly strong but also have a high level of fitness, to be able to push yourself as hard as possible over a combined half an hour of racing from just a day on the bike.
"To prepare myself, other than spending as much time riding my bike as possible I have been doing regular gym sessions, high intensity interval training and long distance rides, as well as competing in our state series of course.
"I've been lucky enough to get some help from Sports Physiologist Amy Smith and Dean Davies with guidance and one on one work with my training.
"It has allowed me to become a whole lot more competitive over the last few months and has been super beneficial considering how little I knew about what was required of an athlete competing at this level."
Kyme's dedication to practice, and preparing his bike and his body for competition, has paid off with an opportunity to represent Australia in August and September at a number of international events.
He will join the AusCycling Australian Cycling race team heading to Canada and then Italy for two World Cup Downhill events.
"I am also going to be racing in the Enduro World Series in Switzerland and France so it's going to be quite a year," he said.
With a growing collection of medals around his neck and accolades from within the competitive mountain biking world, Kyme's journey took an abrupt pause thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the support of his family, sponsors and fellow riders, he launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the cost of competing.
"I missed out on a full year of junior racing in Downhill, which is a shame because you can only race juniors for two years and I missed out on potential travel opportunities and a chance at qualifying for the world championships.
"Luckily I wasn't as affected as many others I know, but still the cost of travelling now remains so expensive which limits the amount of races I could've participated in.
"Getting to this point in my racing career is so exciting and both my family and I have been saving hard to get there.
"The money will be used solely for the purpose of travel and accommodation, not equipment and products."
Advertisement
Kyme said he had received a huge amount of support over the last five years.
"I currently ride for a bike shop in Perth called Empire Cycles as an ambassador for Specialized Australia," he said.
"Owner Dave Long has had a massive influence on my riding by offering high quality support which enables me to do what I do and have all my equipment at the level required to compete both nationally and internationally.
"I owe a big thanks to not only Dave but everyone at Empire Cycles particularly in the workshop, as well as Specialized Australia."
I ride and race mountain bikes because the feeling is incomparable to anything else... it is so addictive.- Gus Kyme
Kyme praised local bike shops including the Hairy Marron for supporting him through his fledgling career, as well as Dean Davies for his coaching and guidance.
Advertisement
He said enthusiasm for competitive MTB had grown substantially in Western Australia over the last decade.
"WA is very lucky to have such an incredibly professional, well organised and very well attended Gravity Enduro Series run by Steve Janiec which has helped all young gravity riders develop.
"The Downhill State series run by Peel Districts Mountain Bike Club is also undergoing a transformation and I am very fortunate to be so well supported by them too."
Kyme saved much of his gratitude for the passionate members of the Margaret River Off Road Cycling Association (MRORCA), without whom he said the GoFundMe campaign and much of his success would not have occurred.
"One of the best parts about living in Margaret River as a mountain biker is the proximity to the trails, and MRORCA continue to do great work in junior development and put a lot of effort into maintaining and growing the trail network funded by club memberships and trail sponsorships."
Fellow MTB enthusiast and frequent contributor to the region's trails, Sean Blocksidge said Kyme was "an inspiring young bloke and a great example of dedication and hard work".
Advertisement
"Only a few years ago these young kids were scratching around in the bush and making dodgy trails and here they are now leading the other young crew in responsible trail building and insanely good riding," he said.
To support Gus Kyme's journey in Canada and Europe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/gus-kyme-west-australian-mountain-bike-rider
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.