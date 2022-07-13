The National Underwater Hockey Championships were held at Gold Coast Aquatics Centre last week, with fourteen Margaret River club members contributing to Western Australia's medal haul.
All five teams in the WA state squad made it through to the finals after a week of competition only slightly marred by rain, cold and COVID-19.
Advertisement
The Elite Women's team, including locals Maybelle Barr, Clare Forward and Megan Pardoe, won gold over Victoria in a close game, 3-2.
Elite Mens, with solo Margaret River representative James Iredale, also claimed gold, defeating Queensland 10-2.
Under 19s players, Meg Barling, Nellie Lee, Tara McGimpsey and Ollie Wilkinson-Rogers brought bronze medals home to Margaret River, while Masters' players Peter McGovern and Mathew Hinchcliffe brought home silver after a closely fought battle, going down to Queensland 2-3.
Clare Forward coached the super-enthusiastic Under 15s side to victory, with Roi Walsh, Jake McKenzie, Nellie Lee and Kai Cranfield very proud to maintain their week-long winning streak, to defeat Qld in the finals, 4-0.
Margaret River Club President PJ McGovern was super proud of the efforts of all players as was State Team Manager Josh Mackenzie.
"It was great to send such a strong squad to the Nationals this year. I am proud of the level of skill of all our players and the camaraderie and sportsmanship they displayed."
Players are looking forward to maintaining their winning form with the next national games being held in Bunbury in January 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.