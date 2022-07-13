Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River squad adds to WA's underwater hockey medal haul

By Alison McKenzie
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:01am
Margaret River UWH Club members of the WA State Team: Kai, Jake, Roi, James, Peter, Mathew, Tara, Nellie, Ollie, Meg, Maybelle, Clare and Megan.

The National Underwater Hockey Championships were held at Gold Coast Aquatics Centre last week, with fourteen Margaret River club members contributing to Western Australia's medal haul.

