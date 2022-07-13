Program unveiled for 2022 Margaret River Region Open Studios

A huge 56-page event guide has been released for the upcoming 2022 Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) event, featuring 168 South West artists who will open the doors of their studios, workshops and galleries to the public this spring.
Held between September 10 to 25, the art trail is the largest of its kind in Australia and offers art lovers the chance to meet creatives from the region in their own backyards, homes and studio spaces.
Advertisement
The 16-day event showcases art across many mediums, allowing the public to experience creativity through paint, canvas, kilns, fabric, fire, timber, charcoal, chainsaws, pencils, found objects, welding tools, looms, printing presses, clay, metal, and millinery.
Participants can speak with artists to learn more about their work and individual pieces, and perhaps even purchase one of their works.
MRROS Chairman Jim Davies said this year's event was bigger than ever, and advised attendees to plan ahead to make the most of their experience.
"There's a rich array of artists to visit spanning the Margaret River region from Busselton to Augusta," Mr Davies said.
"Plan your creative journey by location by choosing a sub region like Dunsborough or Cowaramup, by the art mediums you most love, or by your favourite artists.
"For inspiration, visit our website and view artists by name or genre and check out our new artist videos."
Mr Davies also warned those planning to head Down South to consider their holiday plans.
"Don't forget to book your accommodation if you're coming from outside the region - there's only two months to go," he said.
The 2022 Margaret River Region Open Studios Event Guide is now available to view online, and to collect from Jacksons Drawing Supplies Stores across Perth, Bunbury and Busselton, and from Visitor Centres in the Margaret River Region.
Connect to the new Google maps feature including the 2022 MRROS studios via the event website: www.mrropenstudios.com.au/event-guide.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.