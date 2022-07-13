Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Program unveiled for 2022 Margaret River Region Open Studios

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge 56-page event guide has been released for the upcoming 2022 Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) event, featuring 168 South West artists who will open the doors of their studios, workshops and galleries to the public this spring.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.