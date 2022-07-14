4 things to consider before buying home insurance

Making sure you buy the right insurance is crucial in protecting one of your most valuable assets - your home. Picture: Adobe Stock

This is branded content.



Purchasing a home is a big step in any individual or family's life. This is even more serious for a first-time home buyer and owner with no experience with all the processes, fees, and of course, insurance coverage involved.

Buying the best home insurance to meet your needs and expectations is essentially the same as buying a home and even more so. Both involve thorough and in-depth research, understanding of all aspects, and weighing the pros and cons of all options.

To ensure you have the most suitable home insurance match to provide the necessary protection your home needs, here are four vital things you need to consider before to save yourself unnecessary stress or loss.

1 Home Insurance Options

The first mistake you can make when choosing and buying home insurance is blindly accepting the options presented without knowing the other benefits that are available to you.

One of the first things to do before buying home insurance is to go online and do your research. In making any decisions, it would be beneficial to do the following:

Acquaint yourself with the various options available.

Compare the packages, deals, and coverage offered by different insurance companies.

Outline some of the things you perceive as vital and check the insurance policies that meet your needs.

Get some quotes.

Have a mental idea of what to expect in terms of funds and benefits.

This way, you won't be entering the world of home insurance without a good understanding of what it entails. You'll also know what to bargain for when negotiating with your agent if you're equipped with knowledge.

2 The types of coverage

Another thing to consider when carefully choosing home insurance is the type of coverage it offers. Home insurance coverage features three main components:

Contents: Refers to things such as the contents, and possessions in the house. This covers the loss or theft of all or some of your personal belongings.

Dwelling: This involves the actual structure itself and covers any form of damage or loss to the actual building.

Personal liability: This covers the medical, legal, and repair costs for any harm or injuries caused to others on your property. It also involves coverage for damage to your assets that affected your neighbor's home.

Learn the policies included in your insurance and how they reflect your needs. For instance, when high-value items are damaged by flooding, most insurance policies won't offer protection for those. So, it's crucial to find one that does or you can design one that can accommodate such needs to keep your home insurance in check.

3 The replacement cost and actual cash value

Once your home insurance company steps in, your insurance will come in two forms: replacement cost and actual cash value.

The replacement cost form is where you're given the amount required to rebuild or repair your home. It also includes the replacement of the precise materials used to build it or the exact components of it. The sum is computed without taking depreciation into account.

On the other hand, the actual cash value pertains to the exact amount needed to fix damages to your property after depreciation has taken place. Most individuals opt for replacement cost, particularly since the extended replacement value coverage typically pays the full value of the house. It's up to you to decide which you would prefer when choosing your insurance.

Before you take the best-looking home insurance offer make sure you carefully consider what it includes to ensure it's the right one for you. Picture: Adobe Stock

4 The claim process

Apart from acquiring the most suitable home insurance policy and coverage, the mode or means of claiming it also matters a lot. Before you buy home insurance, properly understand how insurance claims are handled by the insurance company. In some cases, some companies tend to hold back and not follow through with the agreed terms.

While on the lookout for a straightforward and transparent claim process, ask questions about the method the company uses to pay claims. Know whether you'll be receiving the entire claim upfront or in parts, how long it takes to receive the claim, and other vital information.

This way you won't be left stranded when you need to make a claim. You also won't be left expecting something and receiving a claim that isn't what you were expecting.

Conclusion

Buying home insurance is a life-changing step. To protect your assets, either for future financial gains or for the sake of having something to pass down to future generations, buying the ideal insurance for your home matters a lot.

Before you take the best-looking offer, consider the points mentioned above. Also, think about other factors like the sum insured, additional protection, available discounts, and others to ensure that your home insurance purchase is worth it.

