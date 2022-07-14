Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Serious injuries as man falls from ute in Busselton

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serious injuries as man falls from ute in Busselton

People are being asked to contact police with any relevant information that may assist with an investigation into an incident in West Busselton on Wednesday, July 13 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.