Serious injuries as man falls from ute in Busselton

People are being asked to contact police with any relevant information that may assist with an investigation into an incident in West Busselton on Wednesday, July 13 2022.
Busselton Police say around 4:00pm on Wednesday a man fell from the rear of a white Toyota single cab tray-back ute on Chancery Way, West Busselton.
The 35 year old sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Busselton Health Campus before being transferred to Perth for further medical treatment.
Investigators are calling for anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage relating to the man's fall to upload it directly via: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/130722172014166
Anyone with information or who saw the vehicle involved being driven in the area prior to the incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
