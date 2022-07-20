Lifestyle villagers get creative in the kitchen

Residents at the Margaret River Lifestyle Village enjoyed their first sausage-making event at the Village's onsite kitchen facility this week, which Village Manager Adan Nicholson said was "epic".
"[There was] a great turnout from the residents at the village and everyone got involved to set up a well organised production line," Mr Nicholson said.
With no prior experience, they soon mastered the process and worked to hand mix the ingredients to create their own batch of fresh sausages.
"So we now have 10 kilos of salami-style sausages cured for the next four to six weeks, and another 10 kilos of ready to eat pork and beef sausages."
The day formed part of a regular program of activities for residents including winemaking, gardening and village art shows.
