Lifestyle villagers get creative in the kitchen

Updated July 20 2022 - 5:26am, first published 3:00am
Residents at the Margaret River Lifestyle Village took part in their very first sausage-making day, creating two varieties in the village kitchen. Pictures: Supplied

Residents at the Margaret River Lifestyle Village enjoyed their first sausage-making event at the Village's onsite kitchen facility this week, which Village Manager Adan Nicholson said was "epic".

Local News

