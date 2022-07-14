Brewers team up to develop booming South West beer scene

Craft breweries in the Capes have teamed up to collectively deliver wins for their industry, with assistance from the South West Development Commission (SWDC) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
A total of 11 local breweries are so far collaborating in the development of the region as a unique, sustainable and prosperous location for independent breweries as part of the recently-formed South West Brewers Alliance.
Areas of focus include education and employment involving efforts to get courses up-and-running, export and logistics, beer and tourism, and environment, sustainability and community.
South West Brewers Alliance chair Keith Warrick, the general manager at Eagle Bay Brewing Co, said the group was applying a collaborative approach to taking the industry forward.
"What we discovered having undertaken a workshop was a number of common challenges or issues that as individual businesses we couldn't make any headway with," Mr Warrick said.
"By collaborating we felt that our voice would be more powerful, would be heard more readily and can potentially facilitate outcomes that would benefit the alliance as a whole rather than just as individual members."
SWDC and DPIRD contributed to the seed funding and establishment of the Alliance and have been actively involved in providing advice and direction on export and marketing.
SWDC chief executive officer Mellisa Teede said the Commission continued to back the development of industry in the South West, including through export, funding and facilitation.
"We're working across the South West to support industry and business as part of our work to drive jobs creation in the region," Ms Teede said.
"We are delighted to support the South West Brewers Alliance and their efforts to strengthen the industry locally."
DPIRD Food Industry Innovation manager Kim Antonio said the program provided impetus for the establishment of the Alliance as a result of a partnering workshop.
"Facilitating collaboration amongst food and beverage producers is a key objective of the Food Industry Innovation program," Mr Antonio said.
