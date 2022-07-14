Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Brewers team up to develop booming South West beer scene

Updated July 14 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:35am
Independent Brewers Association chief executive officer Kylie Lethbridge recently met with members of the South West Brewers Alliance.

Craft breweries in the Capes have teamed up to collectively deliver wins for their industry, with assistance from the South West Development Commission (SWDC) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

