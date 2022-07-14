Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA calls for information on dog left chained overnight

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 14 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangers say the dog, who they have named 'Maverick', is beautiful and trusting in nature. Picture: Supplied

A dog found chained to a post outside a Shire of Augusta Margaret River animal facility on Sunday morning spent around 30 hours without water, food or bedding according to RSPCA WA.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.