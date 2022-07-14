A dog found chained to a post outside a Shire of Augusta Margaret River animal facility on Sunday morning spent around 30 hours without water, food or bedding according to RSPCA WA.
An RSPCA spokesperson said the group was calling for information from anyone who may be familiar with the dog, who rangers named Maverick.
Advertisement
"CCTV shows the dog being chained to a post around 6am," the spokesperson said.
"The pound is not a manned facility, and the facility had no dogs in it at the time, so sadly rangers didn't find the dog until Monday at around 1.30pm."
Maverick, who rangers said had a "beautiful, trusting nature", had spent a lonely night in cold conditions, attached to a short chain.
"We aren't sure if the person who left the dog was the owner, or if they had just found the dog and were trying to get help, but we want to understand further what may have happened in this situation."
Maverick is around two years old, unsterilised, and has no discernible microchip or ID badge.
If you recognise Maverick or have any information to share about the matter, contact RSPCA WA on 1300 278 358.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.