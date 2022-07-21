Ancient creatures on the way to Margaret River

The third show from theatre company, Erth, will land at Margaret River HEART next month thanks to Arts Margaret River.
Bringing ancient creatures from land and sea together in one show, Erth's Prehistoric World is the perfect combination of theatrical magic and charm, taking audiences to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bioluminescent creatures and marine reptiles, and back to dry land to witness some of the incredible dinosaurs that once walked the Earth.
Steph Kreutzer, Marketing Manager at Arts Margaret River said Erth's productions were always a hit with the region's families.
"We had Erth's Dinosaur Zoo in 2015, Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium in 2017 and finally Erth's Prehistoric World which is a combination of both shows, in 2022," she said.
"The puppets are big and incredibly realistic and will delight and amaze children and their carers. It's not only entertaining, it's also educational and guaranteed to get the kids excited.
"Past shows all sold out and tickets are selling fast for this one too.
"Four primary schools plus a large home-schooling group will be attending the matinee shows and we have a 6pm family show as well.
"Watch the trailer on our website and do yourself and your kids a favour and book tickets - you will not regret it."
For over thirty years Erth's puppetry-based theatrical productions and innovative community projects have challenged and inspired audiences around the world, driven by a special interest in natural history, first nation stories, sociology and urban mythology.
Today the company is recognised internationally as an innovator of physical and visual theatre, and a creator of brave, unbridled work for children.
Erth's Prehistoric World runs Tuesday 9 August, 6pm, Wednesday 10 August 10am & 12.30pm (school shows).
Tickets can be booked via artsmargaretriver.co, 9758 7316 or at the Arts Margaret River Office at the Community Centre (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).
