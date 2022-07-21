Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ancient creatures on the way to Margaret River

Updated July 21 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erth's Prehistoric World takes audiences on a wild ride to discover the stunning beauty found at the time of the dinosaurs. Picture: Supplied

The third show from theatre company, Erth, will land at Margaret River HEART next month thanks to Arts Margaret River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.