Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Landcare Awards honour our conservation champions

Updated July 20 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dedicated conservation and environmental champion Margaret Moir will line up as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award next month. Picture Supplied.

Next month, dedicated local conservation and environmental champion Margaret Moir will line up as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.