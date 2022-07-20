Next month, dedicated local conservation and environmental champion Margaret Moir will line up as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award.
It comes after Mrs Moir was recognised for almost three decades of work and leadership at the 2021 Western Australia Landcare Award in December.
A founding member and former President and Treasurer of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (previously Cape to Cape Catchment Group), Mrs Moir has been a conservation trailblazer in the Margaret River area since the early 1990s.
The passionate environmental advocate is currently looking to produce a second glovebox guide on non-woody weeds to further reduce the impacts non-native plants are having on the area.
She continues to undertake conservation work with the Wildflower Society of WA, though she noted that successful planting of hardy, native plants in the Margaret River area is increasingly difficult due to climate change.
Mrs Moir told the Mail that the landscape of conservation action had changed over her many years of work, but there was still plenty to be done.
"Joan Baez said action is the best antidote to despair, and that's very true when it comes to conservation and environmental work," she said. "I'm one of the many, many people that believes that we can't keep living with a 'business as usual' mindset any more that focuses primarily on economic and population growth at the expense of our natural environment."
Winners in National Award categories will be announced on August 24.
