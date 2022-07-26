Bettenay's family passion

Bettenay's Margaret River has been operating since 1989, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
"Our Bettenays Merlot 2020 just received top in category at Wine States Magazines Wines of the West Wine Show and the Bettenay Wines Reserve Margaret River Chardonnay 2020 also won top in category," production manager, Danica Bettenay said.
Advertisement
A single vineyard winery producing small batch wines, production manager, Danica Bettenay, said that her father landed on the location as it complimented their lifestyle and passion for wine and food.
"I love the variety of businesses in the region. Never a dull day and always something new and old to explore and enjoy," Danica said.
With three family members involved and seven part-time staff, their roles comprise of a wine maker/viticulturalist, cellar door staff, nougat maker, production manager, packaging team, and cleaner.
With all hands on deck, they're able to deliver terrific services which include producing and selling wine and nougat liqueur, accommodation, grape sales, coffee and platters.
"Our business is special for the combination of all the products and services we offer, as well as the beautiful setting and great people that work with us. Our handmade nougat however sets us apart and is a special treat," Danica said.
"We recently collaborated with Margaret River Gourmet Truffles to produce a truffe and macadamia nougat. The first truffle infused nougat in the world, it's a must try with its earthy, nutty, oaky characters pairing perfectly with our honey based nougat."
Bettenay's pride themselves on the intimate experiences they offer, even moving away from just their wine tastings or nougat, so customers can have a more interactive experience.
"Visitors want to get to know the producers and products more, so we are offering various nougat andwine matching experiences," Danica said.
"We also support many events in the region such as the Readers and Writers Festival, via donations of our products."
Once her father, Greg, completed his honours degree in horticulture and viticulture to add to his teaching qualification in the 80s, the search for the perfect property began in the Margaret River region, where they landed on 248 Tom Cullity Drive in Cowaramup.
"Even when not working directly for the business, we always worked collaboratively as a family discussing ideas and dreams for the future," Danica said.
"We take pride in our production and services. We are continuously looking at ways to expand our offerings and keep returning customers excited about our products."
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.