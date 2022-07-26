Ease into your settlement

For the team at Dolphin Settlements, their main priority is guiding people through the settlement process, which they've been doing for decades.
Director Will Jennings, is a third generation member of the family settlement agency, having been mentored by his grandfather.
Advertisement
Since the 1970s the family has dealt with settlements, and in 1999, Dolphin Settlements became what it is today.
After moving to Margaret River seven years ago, Will established Dolphin Settlements in 2017, after a previous fifteen years in the industry.
"We are the only Settlement Agency in Margaret River and offer face to face service, there is no need to post documents which saves time and money," Will said.
"It's important when selling or buying a house to have an experienced and trusted professional to guide you through the process."
With a team of three, they offer the community a range of services pertaining to many settlement needs.
They arrange land transfers, adjusts rates/taxes, liases with your finance institution for mortgages and discharges, change of ownership advice to local authorities, check all documentation, attend settlements and disburse funds.
They also offer real estate settlements when selling or buying, applications for new Certificates of Title pursuant to subdivision/lost titles, applications to change or amend name on Certificate of Title, including statutory declarations (following marriage).
As well as applications by survivor, including statutory declarations (following death of joint tenant), and applications for personal representative (executors of probate).
Not only does the team offer a friendly service, they are also very active within the community of Margaret River.
"Andrea runs a pilates studio in Cowaramup and also works at the pilates studio in Margaret River," Will said.
"I volunteer at Surfside Church."
For more information go to dolphinsettlements.com.au, call 9757 2430 or go to 6/119 Bussell Highway, Margaret River.
It's important when selling or buying a house to have an experienced and trusted professional to guide you through the process.- Will Jennings, director, Dolphin Settlements
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.