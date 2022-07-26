Sustainable family wines

Cullen Wines offers people world class wines that are made biodynamically and sustainably. With organic and sustainable practices becoming a trend in the industry, Cullen Wines have become a leader in their field.
"It is exciting to see this movement gaining so much traction and greater consumer awareness," chief winemaker and managing director, Vanya Cullen said.
Advertisement
"Our aim is to minimise our impact on the environment in as many ways as possible. Since 1971 when the Cullen Estate was planted, chemical intervention was minimal and the family's concern for the environment paramount."
Cullen Wines are certified organic, biodynamic and through involvement with Carbon Neutral since 2006, in 2019 they achieved carbon positive status, meaning that they sequester more carbon than their entire business emits.
"We are the only winery in the South West that has achieved this," Vanya said.
"Looking towards the future, we have begun a land management strategy under the federal governments Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) using the Carbon Farming Initiative methodology."
In November 2020, the International Wineries for Climate Action invited Cullen Wines to become an IWCA member in recognition of their commitment to climate action and environmental practices. IWCA is a collaborative working group of committed wineries taking a science based approach to reducing carbon emissions.
2022 now marks 51 years of operation for the winery, when Vanya's parents, Dr Kevin and Diana Cullen, first planted their vines. With 25 permanent staff as well as seasonal workers, there's no shortage of work or lapse in their service.
"We offer wine tastings and sales, and personalised tasting experiences that explore the history of Cullen wines, our winemaking, viticultural processes and philosophy in detail," Vanya said.
"In our garden we offer a self-guided tour where people are able to stroll through the garden at their leisure and follow the fascinating biodynamic process that is employed throughout the vineyard.
"Visitors can touch, feel and read about the actions and concepts for themselves, from the development of Steiner's preparations, to the flow-form series of vortexes."
They also offer a wine paired, four course set menu for dining, using the wonderful produce from their biodynamic gardens.
"The wonderful soil gives us our extraordinary wines, so it important for us to know we are caring for the earth and doing no harm in what we do," Vanya said.
"It is wonderful to be able to contribute to the community in such a positive way."
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.