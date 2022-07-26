Fresh, local and seasonal

If there's one thing that helps tie the community together, it's the Margaret River Farmer's Market.
Since 2002 the market has been a platform for farmers and producers in the region to sell and promote their quality produce.
Manager of the market, Katrina Lombardo, said that the market is a little of magic every Saturday.
"Kids, parents, farmers, and producers come out in all the weather elements - the sum of all the parts is greater than each one of us individually. It's a taste of our community in more ways than one," she said.
An authentic farmer's market, the community buys directly from producers, making the produce as fresh as it can be.
"Essentially, we're offering a paddock to plate food supply," Katrina said.
"The customers and community have the opportunity to know exactly where their food comes from, and it's excellent for the local economy. Supply chain of one!
"We tick the boxes for true sustainability - environmental, economic and social."
A happy and vibrant place to shop, the community are able to connect with each other and with the people who nourish their families with wholesome, quality food.
The fresh food is grown and raised locally in the Margaret River region or just beyond, with the artisan products also made in the region, and a lot of the time from local ingredients.
The produce available to the community include fruit, vegetables, meats, fish, eggs, milk, yoghurt, butter which are sold to the community by the farmers and fishermen.
All of the the artisan produce including breads, pastries, olives, olive oil, chocolates, cakes, confectionary, preserves, pickles, sauces, pasta, is sold also sold by the bakers and producers.
Not only is the market a pillar for the community, it's also helping to lead the way in sustainability.
"We are almost a waste free market, most packaging is compostable, and we have only a small landfill bin at the end of each market," Katrina said.
"Farmers and producers, wherever they can, use compostable packaging, which is hard for the meats, but the product lines are expanding and becoming the new normal.
"We're happy we've been the leaders in reducing landfill and plastic use since 2014."
As the manager of the market, Katrina oversees all aspects including the marketing, photography, administration and book-keeping.
Applications for stall holders are assessed together with the management committee against the MRFM eligibility criteria, rules and guidelines.
Visit the market go to Lot 272 Bussell Hwy, Margaret River TAFE, Margaret River.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
