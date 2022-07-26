Live, breathe, buy local

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River is passionate about supporting local and nurturing a sustainable economy.
Advertisement
Following the Climate Action Summit, where a key action identified for mitigating climate change was encouraging a culture of buying, thinking, and supporting local the Shire partnered with a number of key local groups to launch the buy local campaign in 2020.
The campaign, called Local-Is-More, was originally fostered by the Shire in partnership with Transition Margaret River and the Margaret River Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MRCCI), and had input from the Augusta Chamber of Commerce and the Cowaramup Business Association.
All of these groups saw the benefits in showcasing the diversity of great local businesses within the close-knit community across the Shire.
Saul Cresswell, the Shire's Sustainable Economy Officer said Local-Is-More was inspired by localism - an approach that encourages community members to consider buying local goods and services first.
"Localism is about having pride in our local place, recognising the amazing people and the special environment we have, and choosing to support that in any way we can," he said.
"It's not just about buying local. The Local-Is-More name refers to all the benefits we get from supporting local: more community, employment, creativity, sustainability, and an interesting place to live."
Businesses across the Shire give a lot to the local community, supporting raffles and sponsoring sports teams.
The central message of Local-Is-More is about reciprocity - the need for locals to support local businesses where possible, and the ways in which local businesses support the community.
An exciting development has been the introduction of a Local-Is-More gift card, driven by the MRCCI and funded through a Shire grant.
The cards are the perfect gift as they can store up to $1,000 and be spent on all sorts of products and services including eating out, accommodation, homewares, gifts, groceries, shoes and even tyres.
There are currently 50 participating businesses where you can spend the gift card and the list of options keeps on growing.
Understanding why we need to buy, think, and support local is key, but the gift card is part of the 'how' we can do this.
"Buying local means more money staying local, less leakage, and therefore more jobs and local prosperity," Saul said.
You can buy the cards from the Margaret River Artisan Store, Margaret River Visitors Centre, Re-Tyre Shoes Margaret River and the Shire Office in Margaret River.
For the full list of where you can use the gift card: localismore.com.au/giftcard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.