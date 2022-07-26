Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Australian film royalty to shine at 15th CinefestOZ Festival

July 26 2022 - 7:12am
Sam Worthington stars in Transfusion, one of the films shortlisted for the 2022 CinefestOZ Film Prize.

Award winning Australian actor, writer, producer and director Richard Roxburgh has been revealed as the Chair of the 2022 CinefestOZ Jury, which will award the film festival's prestigious $100,000 Film Prize.

