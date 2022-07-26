Australian film royalty to shine at 15th CinefestOZ Festival

Award winning Australian actor, writer, producer and director Richard Roxburgh has been revealed as the Chair of the 2022 CinefestOZ Jury, which will award the film festival's prestigious $100,000 Film Prize.
The appointment was announced last week along with the 2022 program, featuring 270 film screenings and events to be held across 35 South West locations from August 23 to 28.
Now in it's 15th year, CinefestOZ provides festival-goers with the opportunity to see some of Australia's best new films first, and connect with filmmakers and visiting talent at the region's cinemas, wineries, restaurants, boutique breweries, small bars and galleries in Augusta, Bunbury, Busselton and Margaret River.
"The CinefestOZ team together with the film industry and the local community has created an extraordinary program that talks to a diverse audience - from laugh-out-loud comedies and compelling dramas, to thought-provoking documentaries about current social and environmental issues, stories that showcase our First Nations people and films that tap into popular culture and music," CinefestOZ Chair Margaret Buswell said.
"I am delighted to launch the 2022 program and announce that Richard Roxburgh will be joining us - fresh from his performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis - at CinefestOZ.
"Richard's experience in film, television and theatre in Australia and internationally, as well as his knowledge of CinefestOz and the South West region, is a wonderful coup for the Festival and Western Australia."
"There's something special about CinefestOZ and this corner of the world - the relaxed coastal environment, mixed with a vibrant arts community and of course its famous food and wine - makes it a truly unique experience," Mr Roxburgh said.
"I am excited and honoured to attend the Festival as Jury Chair and return to WA's South West where I've previously filmed several movies including Breath, GO and H is for Happiness, which I'm proud to say won the Film Prize in 2019."
WA Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Roger Cook said audiences were in for a treat this year with a fantastic line-up of films.
"The State Government is proud to support this wonderful event once again, which is part of our commitment to the screen and tourism industry in Western Australia," the Deputy Premier said.
"Thousands of visitors are expected to travel to Australia's South West for the Festival, which will add vibrancy and boost the region's local businesses.
"I encourage visitors to get out and about and try some of the many incredible tours and experiences on offer in the area - from world-class vineyards, pristine beaches and caves to tall timber forests and gourmet food and wine, there's so much to see and do."
Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman said the annual event was a fantastic celebration of new and exciting films and encouraged Western Australians to take part in the festivities.
"The McGowan Government has committed to build a screen production facility in Western Australia, which will see the screen industry flourish and grow, creating jobs and opportunities for locals."
To see the full program and learn more about this year's films, visit cinefestoz.com
