Weather gods give football juniors a testing time

It was a wet and wild game of football for some young Under 11s players this weekend, when Cowaramup Gold met Augusta in Augusta.
The weather gods turned it on, with a brief delay in play due to lightning before the first two quarters of the game were filled with hail and blistering winds.
The sun came out in the final term, where Cowaramup collected a very convincing win despite a great effort from Augusta.
Well done to the kids who showed a lot of courage to run out there in icy, stormy conditions.
The club welcomed back Koa, who was a stand out this weekend. Awards went to Ned, and Ethan as well as Koa.
