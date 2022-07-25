'An Idiot's Guide To Wine': Watts eyes South West for only WA show

Comedian and wine specialist Merrick Watts is bringing his smash hit show, 'An Idiot's Guide To Wine', to WA for one show only on August 20 at Shelter Brewing Co.
As a warning, I should say, some people over the course of the wine tasting have learnt something. That's accidental.- Merrick Watts, Grapes of Mirth
After a sold-out series of shows at both the Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival, Watts said he's looking forward to bringing his show to Busselton.
"This is one of my all-time favourite shows to do - I've been waiting years to come to WA," said Watts.
"It's a comedy show about wine. People taste wines as I tell jokes about the grapes and their history. As a warning, I should say, some people over the course of the wine tasting have learnt something. That's accidental."
Watts proudly holds a WSET 3 wine qualification and is looking forward to tasting some local drops.
"Shelter is a renowned brewery and an awesome place to host a show, even one about wine. Besides, to me "cleansing ales" are part of enjoying wine," Watts said.
"At the show, we'll be kicking off with a Shelter pale ale and then moving on to tasting a range of local wines.
"Having the Margaret River wine region at Shelter's doorstep is exceptionally handy for everyone," he said.
The 70-minute show, includes a beer, six wine tastings, a three course meal from the Shelter kitchen and a belly full of laughs.
After the show, Grapes of Mirth resident DJ, Pedro Moshman will be spinning the tunes to kick-on at the after party.
Shelter Brewing Co general manager Paul Maley said the unique show is likely to sell out fast.
"Tickets are selling well and we've had some group booking enquiries - that's what this show is all about, friends, fun times, and great wine," Maley said.
Tickets on sale now from Moshtix.
