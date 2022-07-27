Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Funding provides better access for Rec Centre users

Updated July 27 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
Katie Taylor (AMR Shire), Jonelle Fraser, Chris Yates (AMR Shire), Shire President Cr Paula Cristoffanini and Deputy Shire President Cr Julia Meldrum.

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has secured funding for the construction of a certified 'Changing Places' accessible change facility as part of the refurbishment to the Margaret River Recreation Centre's pool, cafe and gym areas.

