Funding provides better access for Rec Centre users

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has secured funding for the construction of a certified 'Changing Places' accessible change facility as part of the refurbishment to the Margaret River Recreation Centre's pool, cafe and gym areas.
Supported by the Department of Communities Office of Disability, the grant represents a significant investment of $170,000 for the accessible facility, under the expanding network of Changing Places program.
Advertisement
The facility, designed by consulting architects Gresley Abas, will be the first of its kind in the Margaret River region, with the closest facilities currently located in Bunbury, Collie, Katanning and Albany.
Once completed, it will provide visitors with high support needs, access to a public change facility and the chance to be included in swim and recreation activities which may not otherwise have been easy or even possible.
The Changing Places facility inside the Margaret River Recreation Centre will include an accessible toilet, shower, wash basin, privacy screen and an adult change table with a roof-mounted hoist.
Jonelle Fraser, an active member of the Shire's Community Access and Inclusion Reference Group (CAIRG) celebrated news of the funding.
"I have been advocating for a Changing Places facility in Margaret River since 2018 when Jodie Griffiths and her daughter Rachel visited our region," she said.
Everyone needs to hear that message. You matter. I see you. How can I help- Jonelle Fraser
"Rachel showed my family and I, and later Councillor Julia Meldrum, the barriers that prevented her from accessing our beautiful part of the world.
"At the time of her visit, the closest Changing Places facility was in Mandurah.
"Rachel could access the Cape to Cape track but the closest toilet was 170kms away."
Jonelle said that making the call to tell Jodie and Rachel that Rachel's voice had been heard was "absolutely wonderful".
"Everyone needs to hear that message," she said. "You matter. I see you. How can I help?"
The Shire's Manager of Major Projects Chris Yates, who is overseeing the Recreation Centre refurbishment, said that securing the State Government funding was a win for everyone in the community.
"The new facility will enable a greater level of inclusion for all people in our community to access and enjoy the newly refurbished Recreation Centre once complete," he said.
"While the facility will be managed by the Margaret River Recreation Centre, any member of the community or visitor to the area, will be more than welcome to take advantage of it."
Following its construction, the facility will be independently certified to meet the Changing Places standards for accessible adult change facilities and will be placed on the National Public Toilet Map and the Changing Places location register.
The facility will be available for use during Recreation Centre opening hours and is expected to be ready once the Recreation Centre refurbishment is complete.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.