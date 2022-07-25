80+ wineries join forces for Fine Vines Festival

Another chance to soak up the Margaret River wine region in Spring is just around the corner with the release of the 2022 Fine Vines Festival program this week.
Now in its second year, Fine Vines is a celebration of the region's world-class wine with nearly 30 events dotted across the Margaret River wine region from 14-23 October.
After a successful first year that saw crowds embrace the opportunity to return to the relaxed food and wine scene of the South West, this year's program welcomes back inaugural favourites as well as a number of new events and collaborations.
"The collaboration of more than 80 wineries across Fine Vines creates a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience some of the best bucket-list wine experiences the region has to offer," said Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland.
Making their Fine Vines debut is one of the region's founding wineries, Cullen Wines, with Colours of Kambarang; a decadent dinner featuring ingredients highlighting the Noongar season of Kambarang, a time of wildflowers, new life, and produce in abundance.
Clairault Streicker returns to the festival to wow guests aboard catamaran Alison Maree with Wine on the Water, a whale-watching and wine-tasting experience.
Also returning is the Busselton Wine Hop; a self-guided meander through Busselton taking in some of the region's must-experience, small-scale wine producers.
For one weekend only guests are invited to go behind the vineyard gate to meet the winemakers that aren't usually open to the public, with Margaret River Open Vineyards.
Participating wineries include Brash Vineyard, St John's Brook, Arthur Wines, Dawson Wines, Trait Wines, and Rosabrook, among others.
Also joining Fine Vines this year is award-winning sommelier, restaurateur and certified wine educator, Foni Pollitt with the Somm Trek, a six-hour vineyard-to-vineyard tasting.
"It is always so much fun to go down the rabbit hole and learn about wine with like-minded people. I'm very excited to spend the day visiting a group of incredible wineries without cellar doors on the Somm Trek," said Foni Pollitt.
Last year's festival favourites Chameleon at Vasse Felix, Pet Nat Party at Bungalow Neighbourhood Social, Sparkling Sundowner at Howard Park Wines and Mozzarella in the Cellar at Juniper Estate will also be returning.
The program also includes events from regional favourites Fermoy Estate, Credaro Wines and LS Merchants.
The full festival program and ticket sales are now live and available via www.finevinesfestival.com
