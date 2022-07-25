Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

80+ wineries join forces for Fine Vines Festival

Updated July 25 2022 - 8:16am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fine Vines Festival is a collaboration between more than 80 wineries across the Margaret River wine region. Picture: Lauren Trickett Photography

Another chance to soak up the Margaret River wine region in Spring is just around the corner with the release of the 2022 Fine Vines Festival program this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.