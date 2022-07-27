Margaret River Ag Show program packed with fun

As the Margaret River Show draws closer, the anticipation rises - especially amongst local kids - around the carnival rides, sideshow alley and entertainment over the two-day extravaganza.
Planning is well under way by President Lara Armstrong and her team as they bring back old favourites this year plus a host of new, fun attractions to delight everyone.
"We really want the show to offer something for every age group," said Lara.
"We know the teens love the carnival rides but with each and every year we want to offer something more."
Coming from an entertainment background herself, Lara has personally taken the reins to curate the entertainment line-up since taking on the President role two years ago.
"We've been researching and visiting other shows for months to see what's new and hot," she said.
"We may be a small show compared to others, but we're on a mission to have it jam-packed with lots on offer to see and do for the whole community.
"We're super excited to have the Freestyle Motocross boys back on the oval this year with their daredevil, high adrenaline display. It was very popular last year so it'll be great to have them back."
The Radrock Climbing Wall is also back this year with the addition of a high ropes course for heights-loving thrill seekers.
For those who prefer being a little closer to the ground, the Birds of Prey and Touch Aquarium will you get people up close and personal with an array of critters and birds. Also new this year is Laser Tag with their mobile battlefield running laser fuelled missions for some combat fun.
The ever-popular fireworks display on Friday night will definitely be back as will the silent disco and a line-up of fantastic local musicians on the main stage.
"Make sure you follow our Facebook and Instagram pages as we reveal more entertainment over the coming months," said Lara.
Local businesses interested in having a stall at the show are being encouraged to speak to Trade Space Manager, Sonya Poletti.
"Having a trade space display is a great way to promote your business to the whole Margaret River Community," said Sonya. "We only have a limited number of spaces available so you're best to get in quick to secure a spot."
The Margaret River Agricultural Show will land at Gloucester Park on Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5.
For Trade Space enquiries email trade@margaretrivershow.com.
For entertainment enquiries email president@margaretrivershow.com.
Visit margaretrivershow.com.au and follow facebook.com/MargaretRiverAgShow to keep up to date.
