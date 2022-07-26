'The Frog Doctor' to return after success of first workshop

Johnny Prefumo, an environmental biologist and educator better known as "The Frog Doctor", is back for a second and final workshop in a Nature Conservation Margaret River Region series on designing and creating a habitat garden.
Mr Prefumo will do a live habitat garden and frog pond installation at the Margaret River Community Garden on Clarke Rd, showcasing and celebrating native plants and the habitat they create for wildlife.
Advertisement
He will also look at the requirements of native wildlife and discuss how they should guide the design of a wildlife-friendly garden.
The series, which is part of NCMRR's For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program, has been designed for anyone who is designing a garden from scratch or wanting to make an existing suburban or semi-rural garden more of a haven for wildlife.
The latest workshop puts into practice the principles covered in Mr Prefumo's opening workshop which was held in front of a big crowd of more than 40 people last weekend (July 23).
But for those who didn't attend the first workshop, there is much to learn in the upcoming one, with everyone welcome.
As part of the event Mr Prefumo will also cover:
"This workshop is great for anyone who has a blank slate back or front yard and would like to design out the garden and incorporate native plants and a habitat garden whilst being water-wise," said Peta Lierich, who runs the For Nature program and will also be on-hand at the workshop to answer questions.
"Similarly, if you have an existing garden you can also use elements from the workshop to enhance or improve your patch into an inviting space for our native animals.
"Johnny's first workshop was an amazing success with so much knowledge shared and inspiration passed on. And this one promises to be even better, with lots of hands-on activities and the live installation."
The workshop will be held at the Margaret River Community Garden on August 7 from 10am-2pm.
Afternoon tea is included, plus free resources and prizes including Cowaramup Tube Nursery plant vouchers, plant lists, frog pond information sheets and Jane Scott wildflower books.
The event will proceed even if the weather is inclement - but come prepared with warm clothing, a raincoat and umbrella.
Please also bring drinking water, and plenty of questions for the presenters.
Tickets are free for NCMRR members and $10 for non-members, and can be reserved by following the links at www.natureconservation.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.