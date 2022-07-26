Spectacular WA dance project reaches for the stars

A new dance project is reaching for the stars with an immense story of climate action and hope.
Created by Annette Carmichael Projects, The Stars Descend, is a vast trail of dance performances about climate action and hope and unfolds over five regional locations.
Community performers are invited to join the project in upcoming dance workshops on Friday 19 August and Saturday 20 August.
Director, Annette Carmichael said "The project is inspired and informed by consultation with First Nations Elders, scientists and ecological groups. It is co-created by some of Western Australia's most impactful artists and will be performed by local people who care about the incredible ecology of their community."
Performances take place in spectacular outdoor settings and celebrate the rich biodiversity and ongoing restoration of a 1000km wildlife pathway, supported by the environmental program called Gondwana Link.
In Wooditjup (Margaret River), Northcliffe, Porongurup, Fitzgerald and Garlgula/Karlkurla (Kalgoorlie), dedicated teams of professional artists are working together with community, to produce stunning performance that will immerse audiences in the natural beauty of Western Australia.
The Stars Descend performances unfold from 17 March - 1 April 2023.
Locally the project is presented by Arts Margaret River with support from Margaret River HEART and Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
It will be created by choreographers Adelina Larsson and Janine Oxenham with music by Simon Walsh working in collaboration with Annette Carmichael and other artists connected across the Link.
Michelle Wright, Margaret River Producer and Arts Margaret River General Manager said they were delighted to be a part of the project.
"When we first heard that the project was about climate action and that Margaret River was part of the Gondwanna Link, we just had to be involved," she said.
"We know that many in our community feel passionately about climate action and caring for our natural environment and that they will embrace this project.
"It is exciting to be part of such a large scale production working alongside talented dancers and producers."
Everybody aged 14 years and upwards is invited to dance in this project and can find out more in at the Community Dance Workshops happening at Margaret River HEART on Friday 19 August 5pm - 7pm and Saturday 20 August 2pm - 4pm.
No dance experience is necessary. It is free to attend both or either workshops to join the cast of local performers and First Nations people are encouraged to attend.
Friday 19 August 2022 5pm - 7pm and Saturday 20 August 2022 2pm - 4pm at Margaret River HEART.
Register at: https://forms.gle/vvh2MsPcpVjJCEJZ8
