All-weather solution for Settlers Tavern beer garden

The owners of Settlers Tavern in Margaret River say the installation of a new marquee to turn their front beer garden into an all-weather space has helped the business during challenging times.
Settlers Tavern was one of was one of several local businesses - including Augusta's Deckchair Café and Hamelin Bay Wines in Karridale - to share in the $5 million COVID-19 Activating Alfresco program offered by the WA State Government.
"Covering the front beer garden is something we have wanted to do for a long time, especially going into winter," said Settlers Tavern owner Rob Gough.
"The Activating Alfresco Rebate Program was really the spark that got us started on the marquee installation project and the program has helped us offset some of the costs," he said.
"The new weather protection is definitely being enjoyed by the customers, who love to sit outside.
"It has created a really good vibe and helped our business out during a challenging time.
"Having the outdoor area is a really big deal!"
The Program allows small businesses, including cafés, bars, pubs, restaurants, and hotels to apply for a rebate of up to $5,000 for the cost of alfresco purchases.
These could include furniture, weather protection, art, and lighting.
Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said she was pleased to see local businesses benefitting from the program.
"The Activating Alfresco program is a fantastic way to give local businesses, such as Settlers Tavern, support to revitalise their outdoor area and help reactivate some of their spaces," Ms Kelsbie said.
"The marquee that Settlers Tavern has installed is fantastic and is a real drawcard for their business."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
