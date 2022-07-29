Augusta-Margaret River Mail
All-weather solution for Settlers Tavern beer garden

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:30am
Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie (left) with Rob and Karen Gough and Settlers Tavern team members in front of the newly-covered beer garden. Picture: Supplied

The owners of Settlers Tavern in Margaret River say the installation of a new marquee to turn their front beer garden into an all-weather space has helped the business during challenging times.

