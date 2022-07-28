With economic volatility affecting the price of materials and contract labour, 2022-23 provides the perfect opportunity for the Shire to take a step back and focus on planning for the future. The success of our projects depends on a structured process of design, planning, implementation and review. Priority design projects for 2022-23 include concepts for the intersection at Bussell Highway/Memorial Drive in Cowaramup, feasibility for a Gracetown cycle path, a beach access stair assessment and renewal schedule, masterplans for infrastructure renewal and upgrades in Gracetown and Karridale, and consultation/design for multipurpose courts at Alexandra Bridge and Witchcliffe. Priority planning projects for 2022-23 include for the Augusta foreshore walls, Curtis Street drainage and road upgrades and for future road design in a number of places.