Shire of Augusta Margaret River council endorse 2022-23 budget

Updated July 28 2022 - 3:30am, first published 3:04am
Graphic: Shire of Augusta Margaret River provided this graphic of what $100 is spent on in the community by the shire. Picture: supplied.

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River council adopted its 2022-23 budget at its July 27 meeting.

