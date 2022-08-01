Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Just Home Margaret River call on people to help others experience homelessness

Updated August 1 2022 - 6:20am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire of Augusta Margaret River president Paula Cristoffanini. Picture is supplied.

Homelessness has been put into the spotlight as part of homelessness week from August 1 -7.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.