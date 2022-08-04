Rare chance to take on elite career path... with a fun bonus

Getting paid to work with dogs, while helping to protect Australia's biosecurity through airport, seaport and mail pathways?
Where do we sign?!
In a rare move, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's biosecurity detector dog program will open its recruitment program to the general public.
First Assistant Secretary of Biosecurity Operations, Colin Hunter said Australia's detector dog program was world class in detecting biosecurity risk items.
"The biosecurity detector dog program is just one of the detection tools used by our department," Mr Hunter said.
"Being a detector dog handler and working with dogs daily is a fun job that also plays an important role in Australia's biosecurity system."
Mr Hunter said the department was seeking candidates who were engaging, resilient and results driven.
"To be a biosecurity detector dog handler, you need to be a fully accredited and operational biosecurity officer," he said.
"This is why, in recent times, recruitment for these positions has been an internal process.
"This new recruitment round is open to the general public and we encourage all who are interested to apply."
Successful applicants will receive foundation training in biosecurity, and will learn to handle detector dogs in various scenarios before deployment.
"With international travel increasing following the opening of borders after COVID, and increased volumes in the mail and seaport pathways, the department requires additional biosecurity detector dog handlers to join the front line of biosecurity," Mr Hunter said.
"It's a great opportunity to join this specialised team and work with amazing canine and human colleagues to help protect Australia against biosecurity risks.
"Detector dogs are fast, versatile and mobile with a key role in strengthening our biosecurity systems in response to a growing biosecurity threat.
"This year our detector dog program celebrates 30 years of helping to protect Australia from exotic pests and diseases, which is definitely a paws for a celebration."
For more information on Australia's detector dogs visit agriculture.gov.au/detector-dogs
Click here to apply to be a detector dog handler.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
