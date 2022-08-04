'Winemaking nirvana': Margaret River shines at 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards

Wine drinkers of Western Australia are celebrating this week with the news that the State boasts the finest Shiraz, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc in the country.
Winners of the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards were announced in St Kilda on Wednesday Night, in a glittering awards ceremony recognising the nation's top wines, winemakers, viticulturists and wineries.
Xanadu Wines chief winemaker Glenn Goodall collected a gong for his efforts leading the Xanadu team to a string of accolades and medals over his 24 year stint at the winery, named the Australian Winemaker of the Year.
Nic Peterkin's L.A.S. Vino was named Dark Horse Winery of the Year, receiving a 5 star rating from the Wine Companion for the first time.
Deep Woods Estate received the award for Best Value Winery, with judge Erin Larkin highlighting winemaker Julian Langworthy's "thrilling disregard for accepted pricepoint quality" in producing top wines at an affordable price.
Langworthy said Margaret River was "winemaking nirvana".
"We just have this amazing Goldilocks effect of lovely sunny days, cool nights, wonderfully diverse soil types and aspects," he said.
"It's never too hot, never too cold, and it's just a beautiful place to grow grapes."
The best Chardonnay in Australia can be found just outside Margaret River townsite at Stella Bella Wines, where winemaker Luke Jolliffe has built a long-standing reputation for internationally acclaimed chardonnays.
"We are exceptionally proud of this wine, and for the quality and style to be recognised by James and the Halliday team, it's truly incredible," Jolliffe said.
"We make this wine from a single vineyard in the Boodjidup Valley within Southern Margaret River, we are very fortunate to have such a magnificent vineyard which can produce high quality fruit.
"The wine is a testament to the entire Stella Bella team.
"This level of quality is what we aspire to create.
"That is, make wines from single sites that are unique with unquestionable quality that will evolve over time and in your glass."
Also landing top honours in the Varietal Awards, Flowstone Wines Queen of the Earth Sauvignon Blanc 2020 received 96 points to be named best Sauvignon Blanc in the guide, while Perth's Battles Wine won best Shiraz for their Granitis Shiraz 2020.
Margaret River Wine Association chief executive Amanda Whiteland said the continued applause for the region's wineries and winemakers was testament to their hard work and passion.
"Margaret River is now home to more 5-star wineries than any other region," she said.
"Considering the scarce production in our region, at just 2 percent of Australia's national crush, this is an incredible achievement.
"We look forward to the Halliday Awards every year and we're thrilled to see our region receive accolades for five categories."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
