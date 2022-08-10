The Margaret River community welcomed a couple of opportunities to connect with different cultures this month, starting with a special visit to town by a family recently relocated to Nannup from war torn Ukraine.
Volod Razumovskaya and Russian-born wife Regina arrived in the South West in March this year, after fleeing Ukraine at the invitation of Nannup-based friends.
Local resident Ian Parmenter said he had the chance to meet Volod, Regina and their two children at a lunch hosted at The River recently.
"Regina's English is better than mine," Mr Parmenter said of the couple.
"But Volod is still isolated by the language divide, so this was a great opportunity for them to chat in English and in their native tongues."
Joining the group was South West-based Ukrainian pianist Anna Bogachova and local musicians Ross Goulden and Annie Horner.
Mr Razumovskaya is also a musician, and was delighted to receive a guitar from Mr Parmenter as a gift to welcome the family to the region.
The cultural connections continued last weekend, when Anna Bogachova was joined by violinist Akiko Miyazawa for a concert at the Margaret River Uniting Church.
Attended by a large group of locals, the concert was held thanks to the efforts of Mr Goulden and Ms Horner, who also oversee the popular Young @ HEART series at the Margaret River HEART.
"A truly memorable recital, with great Ukrainian music," said Mr Parmenter.
"[The concert] also gave local Ukrainian newcomers a chance to connect."
