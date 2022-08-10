Margaret River's young riders bring home victories

A dedicated group of six Margaret River Senior High School and two Margaret River Primary School equestrians have proudly represented their schools at the State Equestrian Centre in Perth, where they competed in the Equestrian WA 2022 Saddles Plus Interschool Equestrian Championships in April.
The Interschool competition runs the disciplines of Dressage, Jumping, Show Horse and Eventing.
Riders must comply with qualification conditions to compete, with the competition providing a pathway to represent WA at the Australian Interschool Championships.
Margaret River PS was represented by Honey Towers-Hammond riding Carona Park Fairy Footsteps and Kenzie Manson riding Glomax Royal Roulette.
Riding for Margaret River SHS was Samara Jackman on Pure Special T, Grace Martin on Gunnadorah Talisman, Sophie Morrison on Powderbark Orlaith, Chaise Fowler on Global Supreme, Imogen Freeman riding Daisy L'Varss and Abbie Kirkham riding Luminous Star.
The riders did their schools proud, with many wins and places obtained in Dressage, Show Horse, Jumping and Combined Training.
The girls then had a long, ten week wait for the overall school placings, with the award ceremony held at the State Equestrian Centre on Saturday 23 July.
MRPS riders Kenzie and Honey secured the Champion Primary Rural School and Reserve Champion Overall Primary School, Champion Primary Dressage Championship, and the Champion Primary Show Horse Championship awards.
Kenzie was awarded Champion Primary Rural Rider and Reserve Champion Overall Primary Rider, and was also awarded the High Point Welsh Pony and Cob Society Primary breed award.
Margaret River SHS results were also exceptional. Sophie, Grace and Chaise were awarded Reserve Champion Overall Secondary School, Reserve Champion Secondary Rural School and Reserve Champion Secondary School Championship for Combined Training.
Sophie was awarded Reserve Champion Secondary Rural Rider and Reserve Champion Overall Secondary Rider.
Imogen Freeman was second in the High Point Off the Track - Show Horse with her lovely ex-racehorse Daisy L'Varss.
Team Manager Corien Ridley said it was the largest team she had taken to the State Championships, and she was looking forward to another strong team competing in next year's events.
