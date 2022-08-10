Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River's young riders bring home victories

August 10 2022 - 1:30am
Kenzie Manson, Abbie Kirkham, Imogen Freeman, Grace Martin, Samara Jackman, Sophie Morrison and Chaise Fowler (Honey Towers-Hammond not pictured). Picture: Morrison Photography

A dedicated group of six Margaret River Senior High School and two Margaret River Primary School equestrians have proudly represented their schools at the State Equestrian Centre in Perth, where they competed in the Equestrian WA 2022 Saddles Plus Interschool Equestrian Championships in April.

