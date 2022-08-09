Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cowaramup juniors show guts and grit in derby clash

By Chloe Motzouris
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowaramup Reds and Gold U11s sides met for a Derby Day clash this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.