Cowaramup juniors show guts and grit in derby clash

The Cowaramup Reds and Gold U11s sides met for a Derby Day clash this weekend.
The amount of grit and determination showed by both sides was amazing along with some good banter and friendly handshakes at the end of the game.
Cowaramup Red came out on top but not without a fight!
Another great day for junior football with Cowaramup Gold awards going to Jackson, Lily and Ethan. Cowaramup Red awards went to Xavier, Dale, Jack and Noah.
