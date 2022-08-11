Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Men's Shed help sorts out playgroup planters

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:00am
Local legend: Margaret River Men's Shed member Ross Mars stepped in to help restore some planter boxes for the Margaret River Intergenerational Playgroup.

Members of the Margaret River Intergenerational Playgroup caught up with Ross Mars from the Margaret River Men's Shed recently, to thank him for restoring their train planter boxes.

