Men's Shed help sorts out playgroup planters

Members of the Margaret River Intergenerational Playgroup caught up with Ross Mars from the Margaret River Men's Shed recently, to thank him for restoring their train planter boxes.
The train planters brighten up an otherwise dull courtyard, for the children and families to enjoy.
Advertisement
Ross painstakingly restored the wood and remade wheels, before painting...- Mary Elton
The planters were originally made over ten years ago by Augusta woodworker, Doug Miller. Over this time they deteriorated with weather, wear and tear.
Playgroup coordinator Mary Elton said she was delighted when the Men's Shed agreed to give them a second life.
"Ross painstakingly restored the wood and remade wheels, before painting," she said. "The children were delighted to have them returned, looking like new."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.