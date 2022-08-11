WA to develop 'World's longest electric highway'

The WA State Government has announced it will create the world's longest continuously connected electric highway.
The government revealed this week that JET Charge would be contracted to install 98 Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at 49 locations around the State, extending over more than 6,600 kilometres from Kununurra to Esperance, and east to Eucla.
Premier Mark McGowan said the $4.1 million project would help to reduce carbon emissions.
"WA's EV fast charging network is an important step to boost our uptake of electric vehicles, enabling drivers to travel the vast distances around the State more easily," he said.
"When completed, WA's EV fast charging network will be the world's longest of its kind - with construction well underway and expected to be completed by early 2024."
The state government said each location would have both a standard and fast charger, with the first station to be installed in November this year.
Fast chargers allow drivers to top up their electric vehicles in around 15 minutes.
"When the project is complete, there will be charging stations averaging less than 200 kilometres apart, ensuring EV owners can explore our amazing state without any range anxiety," said WA Energy Minister, Bill Johnston.
JET Charge CEO Tim Washington said the company aimed to "break down barriers" to electric vehicle charging.
"JET Charge are so proud to be involved with a landmark EV charging network that features a lot of Australian made innovation, and will absolutely smash those barriers allowing people to drive EVs all over the great State of Western Australia," Mr Washington said.
The network is expected to be fully operational by 2024.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
